Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $27.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $27,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

