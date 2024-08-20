Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $29.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.96% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $29,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPOL. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,215,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,919,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

EPOL stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

