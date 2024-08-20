Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.92 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $30,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $549.88 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.50.

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.