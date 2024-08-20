Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $31.92 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $31,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,578,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 337,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

