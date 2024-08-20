Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $33.64 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAX opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.