Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.58 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $34,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 716,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

