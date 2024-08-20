Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $35.04 Million Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $35,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 365,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 80,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 178,912 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JEMA opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

