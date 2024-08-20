Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $61.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $61,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $116.32.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

