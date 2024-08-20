Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $68.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 782,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $68,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $425,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

