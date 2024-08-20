Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $73.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 41,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $73,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 51.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 236,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 27.9% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. ADE LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.13. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

