Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $76.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $76,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 168,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,092,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.61. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

