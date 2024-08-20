Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $78.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $78,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $555.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $542.14 and a 200-day moving average of $536.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

