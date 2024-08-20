Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $83.03 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Halliburton worth $83,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

