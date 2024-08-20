Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $88.72 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,950 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.99% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $88,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 466.4% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,023,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 842,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,208,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 710,435 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,873,000 after buying an additional 698,206 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

