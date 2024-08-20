Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $97.76 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $97,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37,733.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.