Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $97.76 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $97,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37,733.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
