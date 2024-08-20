Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 4.78% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $33,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ JPEF opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $749.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

