Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $80,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $282.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $282.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.96.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

