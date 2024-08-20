Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 8,610.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165,055 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 191,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $288.42 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.15 and a 200-day moving average of $267.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

