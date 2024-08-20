Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Target worth $62,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Target by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

