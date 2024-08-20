Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOOV opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $185.49. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.