Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.86% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $73,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

