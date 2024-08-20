Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $85,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $409.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

