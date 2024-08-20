Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $62,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.