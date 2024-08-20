Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $84,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,096,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,110,000 after buying an additional 75,890 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

