Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $63,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $266.78 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.97 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 503.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

