Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $34,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

