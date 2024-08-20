Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 24.23% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIRL. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EIRL opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

