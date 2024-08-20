Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,302 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $70,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

