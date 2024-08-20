Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,352 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $63,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,969,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,111,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $270.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

