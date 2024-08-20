Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,342 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $111,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05. The company has a market cap of $380.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

