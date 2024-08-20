Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,209 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $12,362,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,200,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,049,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 74,693 shares during the period.

Shares of QGRO opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

