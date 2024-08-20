Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 54,845 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.78% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $32,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $94.33.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

