Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,422 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

