Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,845 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

