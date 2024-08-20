Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.89% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $86,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,746 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 324,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

