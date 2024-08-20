Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 172.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $33,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,485,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,928,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,739,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

