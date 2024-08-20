Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $100,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

