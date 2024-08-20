Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $65,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 761,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 186,321 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 217,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,548,000.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $647.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

