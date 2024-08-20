Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.81% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $31,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

