Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

