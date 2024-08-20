Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $241.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.44. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

