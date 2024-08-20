Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.30% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $89,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.