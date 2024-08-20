Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,485 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $31,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 480,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,407,000 after acquiring an additional 294,637 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,193 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,398,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.