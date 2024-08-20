Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,419 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.