Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,074 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $35,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

WMB stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

