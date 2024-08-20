Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 314,870 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $98,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $59.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

