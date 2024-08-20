Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 321,037 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 321,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of CVS Health worth $70,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

