Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 32,664 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,664 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $106,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

