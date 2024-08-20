Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 433,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 371,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

