Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

